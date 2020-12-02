Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Holdings Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 4,332.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

TRHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $389,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 740,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,086,462.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,250. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $808.96 million, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

