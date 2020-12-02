Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,481,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $78,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Syneos Health by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Syneos Health by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Syneos Health by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Syneos Health by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of SYNH opened at $65.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average is $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 1,938 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $129,846.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,694,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $223,189,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,773,813 shares of company stock worth $223,685,310 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

