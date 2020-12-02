Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €120.00 by UBS Group

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) received a €120.00 ($141.18) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symrise AG (SY1.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €110.79 ($130.34).

FRA:SY1 opened at €105.25 ($123.82) on Monday. Symrise AG has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €109.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €108.24.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

