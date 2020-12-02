Swiss National Bank Has $3.98 Million Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AtriCure by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 58.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 29,161 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,169,064.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,191,534.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,474 shares of company stock worth $1,553,271 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

