Swiss National Bank Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of CIT Group worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in CIT Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CIT Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CIT Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CIT opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.63. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.70. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. CIT Group’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

In related news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $145,623.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIT. BMO Capital Markets cut CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CIT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

