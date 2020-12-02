Swiss National Bank Has $3.88 Million Stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELY shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Compass Point upgraded Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

ELY opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 2.02. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $22.46.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.