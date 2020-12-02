Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Cardlytics worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 219,519 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 18.0% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 961,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,879,000 after buying an additional 131,209 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -73.64 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $125.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $216,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 40,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.30 per share, with a total value of $2,897,774.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,433 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,243. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

