Swiss National Bank Buys 1,500 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Hub Group worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Hub Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 133,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “inline” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $924.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.