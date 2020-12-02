Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of R1 RCM worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,106 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 140.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,190 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 59,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 109.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,714,000 after buying an additional 8,734,205 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 42.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 89,273 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 26,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the third quarter worth about $419,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 207.82, a PEG ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

