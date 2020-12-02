Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Jack in the Box worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.21.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,659.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $93.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day moving average of $79.18.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

