Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Federal Signal worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 68.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 13.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 6.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.54. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.93 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

