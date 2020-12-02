Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,800 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 102.7% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 422.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

