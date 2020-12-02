Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SRGA. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of SRGA stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $191.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.89. Surgalign has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.19). Analysts forecast that Surgalign will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRGA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

