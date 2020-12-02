Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,010 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Surface Oncology were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,038,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after buying an additional 1,055,477 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth $9,700,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,133,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Surface Oncology by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 60,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Surface Oncology by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

SURF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Surface Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of SURF opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. Analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

