SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.64

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 4209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STKL shares. TheStreet raised SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $911.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.33.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SunOpta by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,880,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 417,301 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 421,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 374.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

