Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Subaru in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Subaru alerts:

Subaru stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.11. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.