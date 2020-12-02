Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 63 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 18.4% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 35.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,220.08 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,615.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,185.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,017.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 target price (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

