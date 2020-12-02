Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,606,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.91% of Sterling Bancorp worth $80,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STL opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.69.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $246.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on STL shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.