State Street Corp Trims Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,330,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,515 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.16% of Tenet Healthcare worth $81,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 84.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,944,000 after purchasing an additional 832,130 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,539,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 28.4% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,918,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after purchasing an additional 645,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 694.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 433,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 134.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 69,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 269,095 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:THC opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.08, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $740,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.79.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

