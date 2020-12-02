State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $75,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACA. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 135.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,048,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,252,000 after purchasing an additional 602,983 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Arcosa by 714.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 204,908 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,571,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Arcosa by 23.2% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 509,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 95,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACA opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.32. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $57.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.35.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. G.Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

