State Street Corp Trims Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,358,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839,558 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.63% of Macy’s worth $81,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 196,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Macy’s stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

