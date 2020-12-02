State Street Corp Sells 68,029 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,029 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.41% of LivaNova worth $74,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 39.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on LivaNova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $83.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.92. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15, a PEG ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.78.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.55 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

