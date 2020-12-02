State Street Corp Sells 50,255 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,255 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $81,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $97.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.30 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,444,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $476,100.00. Insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,566,230 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.