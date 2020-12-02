State Street Corp Sells 41,229 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,774,190 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 41,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.11% of Integra LifeSciences worth $83,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 38.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,782 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after buying an additional 105,049 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 19.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,922 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 200,897 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 193,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 96,347 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,494 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $63.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $48.94.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,091,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,983,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.