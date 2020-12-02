State Street Corp Sells 390,012 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,222,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 390,012 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.76% of Old National Bancorp worth $78,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.89 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.62%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

