State Street Corp Sells 355,273 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

State Street Corp cut its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,114,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 355,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $75,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEO. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.84.

Shares of AEO opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

