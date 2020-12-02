State Street Corp Sells 26,666 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,666 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.22% of Grand Canyon Education worth $83,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth $85,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 103.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE opened at $84.53 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $106.14. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.35.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

