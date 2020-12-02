State Street Corp Sells 194,513 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.02% of Allakos worth $80,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 17.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 47.7% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLK. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Allakos stock opened at $105.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.91 and its 200 day moving average is $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 1.01. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.