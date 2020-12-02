State Street Corp Sells 173,136 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

State Street Corp cut its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,908,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,136 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.67% of Editas Medicine worth $81,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

EDIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

