State Street Corp Sells 12,344 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 432,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,344 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $81,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDFC. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 259.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,510,000 after acquiring an additional 78,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,260,000 after acquiring an additional 68,144 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 6.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 970,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,288,000 after acquiring an additional 61,369 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 40.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 132,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 38,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3,630.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 36,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $256.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $151.16 and a 52-week high of $264.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.19.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDFC. BidaskClub upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $383,260.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,816. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

