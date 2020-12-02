State Street Corp Sells 103,724 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,303,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103,724 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.35% of Avista worth $78,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Avista by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,627,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,619,000 after buying an additional 572,431 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Avista by 9,944.0% during the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 492,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 488,050 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Avista by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,612,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,035,000 after buying an additional 260,482 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Avista by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 733,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,559,000 after buying an additional 234,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 485,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after buying an additional 231,965 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista stock opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.10 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.10%.

AVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $33,830.00. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

