State Street Corp Reduces Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,337 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.37% of Quaker Chemical worth $75,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KWR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KWR opened at $248.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.62. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $108.14 and a one year high of $272.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $2,923,800.00. Also, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,339.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,851 shares of company stock worth $3,096,669. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

