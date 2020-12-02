State Street Corp Purchases New Shares in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,789,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,374,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.05% of Avient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at about $11,632,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Avient during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avient during the third quarter worth about $12,174,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNT opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $38.54.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.11 million. Avient’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

