State Street Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,052 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.11% of Varonis Systems worth $77,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $96,000.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,652,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,966 shares of company stock worth $859,840. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRNS opened at $120.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.83 and a 200 day moving average of $108.15. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $138.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRNS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

