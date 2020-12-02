State Street Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 36,372 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.31% of CONMED worth $74,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $99.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 104.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

In related news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $360,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,518.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $264,764.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,301,375.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,176. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

