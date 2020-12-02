State Street Corp Lowers Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.69% of Dorman Products worth $78,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 375,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 366,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 360,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 260,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after purchasing an additional 83,109 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DORM shares. BidaskClub cut Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $94.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.34 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

