State Street Corp Lowers Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,459,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,726 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.21% of Boyd Gaming worth $75,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -66.72 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,674,027.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $516,929.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,267 shares of company stock valued at $5,089,714. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BYD. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

