State Street Corp Lowers Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,294,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 881,740 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 6.01% of Coherus BioSciences worth $78,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,471 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $1,320,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 114,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 63,271 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $7,737,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,096,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 102,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 4,283 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $77,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,422 shares of company stock worth $322,923 over the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.