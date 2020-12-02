State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 961,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.93% of Papa John’s International worth $79,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 300.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at $83,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 710.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 519.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PZZA. Oppenheimer raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. CL King upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

Shares of PZZA opened at $81.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.24. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $102.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.24, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

