State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 736,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Inphi were worth $82,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Inphi during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Inphi by 29,500.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Inphi during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Inphi during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Inphi during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Inphi from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.21.

NYSE:IPHI opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.96, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. Inphi Co. has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $157.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Edmunds sold 11,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $1,141,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,391,940.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $75,982.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,080.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,388 shares of company stock worth $70,686,851. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets the United States, China, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption; and semiconductor solutions that are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

