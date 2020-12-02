State Street Corp Increases Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 797,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,455 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.09% of CyberArk Software worth $82,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,281,000 after buying an additional 26,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,736 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 734,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,951 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 576,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,242,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. BidaskClub cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,614.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.03. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $144.90.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

