State Street Corp Has $83.01 Million Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,321,196 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 148,398 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.83% of Southwestern Energy worth $83,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 571,806 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 44,819 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 42,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.50. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.90.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 95.17%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

