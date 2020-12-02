State Street Corp Has $82.24 Million Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,874 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.44% of Watts Water Technologies worth $82,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at $3,006,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 110,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at $339,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $114,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $440,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $5,806,500.00. Insiders sold 59,193 shares of company stock worth $6,858,341 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

NYSE:WTS opened at $117.60 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

