State Street Corp Has $81.84 Million Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 739,228 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.36% of Cytokinetics worth $81,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,036,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 576,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

In other Cytokinetics news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,500. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CYTK stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The business had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

