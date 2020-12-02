State Street Corp Has $80.28 Million Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,460,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.97% of Capri worth $80,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,549,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Capri by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Capri by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 22,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Capri by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,502,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 491,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capri from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

