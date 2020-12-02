State Street Corp Has $77.02 Million Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,161,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,366,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.87% of Hecla Mining worth $77,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HL. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 35.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 330.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

NYSE HL opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -103.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 144.60 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.0037 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

