State Street Corp Has $76.45 Million Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,571,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,611 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $76,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

NorthWestern stock opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

