State Street Corp Has $75.45 Million Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,035,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.19% of Autoliv worth $75,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,105.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day moving average is $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 1.92. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

