State Street Corp Has $75.26 Million Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,961,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,618 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.02% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $75,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

CALM stock opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.42 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CALM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.28 per share, with a total value of $76,560.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at $238,139.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

