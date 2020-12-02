State Street Corp Grows Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

State Street Corp increased its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.24% of Berry Global Group worth $79,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Berry Global Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Shares of BERY opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $48.54.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. Analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

